Weekend Sports in Brief

PRO BASKETBALL

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) Stephen Curry hit an NBA Finals-record nine 3-pointers and scored 33 points, leading the Golden State Warriors to a 122-103 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night for 2-0 lead.

Kevin Durant found his steady stroke to score 26 points to go with nine rebounds and seven assists while also handling a load of the defensive assignment against LeBron James. Klay Thompson added 20 points playing on a tender left leg to put the defending champions two victories from a repeat title they have talked about since the season began last fall.

James followed up his 51-point performance in Game 1 with 29 points, 13 assists and nine rebounds in a far tamer finals sequel minus the utter craziness of a drama-packed opener three days prior.

Game 3 is Wednesday night in Cleveland.

BASEBALL

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Jake Arrieta is demanding the Philadelphia Phillies shift their strategy. Do it right now, too.

The Phillies ace criticized his team’s defensive shifting following a 6-1 loss Sunday that completed a three-game sweep for the San Francisco Giants.

Arrieta homered for Philadelphia’s only run of the series and pitched well until a stretch in the sixth inning when he allowed five straight hits, capped by Andrew McCutchen’s three-run homer. Three of those hits came on ground balls, including one weak grounder to rookie shortstop Scott Kingery and another single hit through the right side by Joe Panik against a shifted infield.

Arrieta’s frustration boiled over after the game. The 32-year-old righty unloaded on an organization that gave him a $75 million, three-year contract, taking aim at the Phillies for not keeping up with a booming baseball trend.

”We’re the worst in the league with shifts, so we need to change that,” Arrieta said.

RUNNING

SAN DIEGO (AP) – A San Diego police officer accidentally shot himself in the leg Sunday while pursuing a hit-and-run suspect who pointed a weapon at officers and was eventually arrested on the roof of a parking structure near the finish line of an annual marathon, authorities said.

Officers fired at the woman but missed after she brandished the weapon at the parking facility at the edge of a downtown plaza shared by City Hall, police Chief David Nisleit told reporters.

The suspect, identified by police as 58-year-old Mona Elease Williams, threw the weapon from the top of the structure to the street below before being taken into custody, Nisleit said. It was unclear what type of weapon it was, but investigators were looking into whether it was a pellet gun that resembles the real thing, the chief said.

She was booked on a charge of felony resisting arrest, police said. It was not immediately known if Williams had an attorney who could comment on her behalf.

SOCCER

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) – Neymar needed only 23 minutes to reassure Brazilians that his recovery is right on track for the World Cup.

Three months after undergoing surgery on his right foot, Neymar returned to action for Brazil and inspired a 2-0 win over Croatia in an international friendly that showed fans, teammates and coach Tite that he’s in good shape for Russia.

”Any team would be relieved having such a player back,” defender Thiago Silva said after Sunday’s win at Anfield. ”We are a great team, but Ney has that light. When the game gets tough, he steps up to the challenge.”

The first half was dominated by heavy marking. But after Neymar replaced Fernandinho, the five-time-World Cup champions were much more fluent and effective playing with the formation – Neymar joining Willian and Gabriel Jesus up front – that is likely to start at the World Cup.

BOXING

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) – The first ever state-sanctioned bare-knuckle boxing match got a bloody ending Saturday night – and a big response from a raucous crowd.

Arnold Adams, a 32-year-old MMA heavyweight, pounded ex-UFC fighter D.J. Linderman’s face into a bloody mess in front of 2,000 rowdy fans at a hockey rink that usually hosts birthday parties and skating lessons in Wyoming’s capital. Tens of thousands more tuned in for the pay-per-view event, which featured 10 bouts, including four heavyweight fights in a tournament format.

Fans were lined up outside the Cheyenne Ice and Events Center more than an hour before the first major bare-knuckle event in the U.S. since 1889.

The quickest knockout occurred when Sam Shewmaker used one punch, an overhand right, to send Eric Prindle to the canvas 18 seconds into their heavyweight bout.

Shewmaker has been an amateur boxer for years, and when he heard about the Wyoming event, he tried out and earned a chance to compete.

”I never dreamed that it would be legal to be able to do this,” he said. ”I’ve been in plenty of illegal bare-knuckle fights. I mean growing up where I did, in the area I did, it’s kinda rough, but people are gentlemen about it, too. You can fight, you get up, you’re done, you shake hands and you go get a beer.”