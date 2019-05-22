Washington takes 3-game slide into matchup with New York

Washington Nationals (19-29, fourth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (22-25, third in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Max Scherzer (2-5, 3.72 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 87 strikeouts) Mets: Jacob deGrom (3-5, 3.98 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 67 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Washington enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Mets are 16-13 against teams from the NL East. New York has slugged .398 this season. Pete Alonso leads the team with a .604 slugging percentage, including 25 extra-base hits and 16 home runs.

The Nationals are 9-15 in road games. Washington is slugging .407 as a unit. Anthony Rendon leads the team with a slugging percentage of .691. The Mets won the last meeting 6-5. Edwin Diaz earned his first victory and J.D. Davis went 1-for-1 with a home run and three RBIs for New York. Tanner Rainey registered his first loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alonso leads the Mets with 25 extra base hits and is batting .260. Wilson Ramos is 8-for-26 with a double, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Rendon leads the Nationals with 26 extra base hits and is batting .333. Brian Dozier is 7-for-30 with a double, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .242 batting average, 3.92 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Nationals: 4-6, .251 batting average, 5.24 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Mets Injuries: Justin Wilson: 10-day IL (elbow), Jason Vargas: 10-day IL (hamstring), Drew Smith: 60-day IL (elbow), Seth Lugo: 10-day IL (shoulder), Luis Avilan: 10-day IL (elbow), Brandon Nimmo: day-to-day (neck stiffness), Michael Conforto: 7-day IL (concussion), Yoenis Cespedes: 60-day IL (heels), Jed Lowrie: 60-day IL (knee).

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tony Sipp: 10-day IL (oblique), Anibal Sanchez: 10-day IL (hamstring), Trevor Rosenthal: 10-day IL (infection), Justin Miller: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jeremy Hellickson: 10-day IL (right shoulder strain), Koda Glover: 60-day IL (forearm), Andrew Stevenson: 10-day IL (back), Ryan Zimmerman: 10-day IL (foot), Matt Adams: 10-day IL (shoulder).