Reds being no-hit by Cardinals rookie for 2nd straight night
CINCINNATI (AP) Joey Votto singled with one out in the seventh inning, breaking up left-hander Austin Gomber’s no-hitter in his starting debut for the St. Louis Cardinals. One batter later, his shutout was gone, too.
Eugenio Suarez followed Votto’s single with his second homer in two nights, pulling the Cincinnati Reds into a 2-2 tie and ending Gomber’s night.
It was the second night in a row that a Cardinals rookie went deep into a game without allowing a hit. Daniel Poncedeleon threw seven no-hit innings in his major league debut Monday night. The Reds rallied in the ninth against Bud Norris for a 2-1 win.
Gomber made 15 relief appearances this season before the Cardinals sent him to Triple-A to get him in shape to start.
