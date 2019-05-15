Vladdy Jr. hits first HR, youngest Blue Jay to go deep

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his first two major league home runs Tuesday night, becoming the youngest player in Blue Jays history to touch ’em all.

The touted 20-year-old homered in the first inning against Giants opener Nick Vincent, his first in 14 big league games. His drive to straightaway center was measured at 111.3 mph and traveled an estimated 438 feet.

The Toronto slugger added an even more impressive blast in the sixth off Reyes Moronta, a three-run drive estimated at 451 feet.

Two-sport star Danny Ainge was the youngest Blue Jay to homer, doing so on June 2, 1979 at 20 years, 77 days old. Guerrero is younger by 18 days.

The son of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero entered the day batting .191 with one RBI. The family already had long-ball history at Oracle Park — the elder Guerrero won the 2007 Home Run Derby at the waterfront stadium.