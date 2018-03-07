Tyler Clippard agrees to minor league deal with Blue Jays

DUNDEIN, Fla. (AP) Reliever Tyler Clippard has agreed to a minor league contract with the Toronto Blue Jays and will report to big league spring training.

The 33-year-old right-hander had been working out with major league free agents in Bradenton. He had said last week that he wanted a major league contract.

Clippard was 2-8 with a 4.77 ERA in 76 games last season with the New York Yankees, Chicago White Sox and Houston Astros, who did not put him on any of their postseason rosters. He is 34-24 with a 3.11 ERA in 11 major league seasons.

His contract was announced Wednesday.

