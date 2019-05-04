Twins to face Yankees on the road

Minnesota Twins (19-11, first in the AL Central) vs. New York Yankees (18-13, second in the AL East)

New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Jake Odorizzi (3-2, 3.34 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 30 strikeouts) Yankees: J.A. Happ (3-2, 4.68 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

LINE: Yankees favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Minnesota will square off at Yankee Stadium on Saturday.

The Yankees are 9-7 in home games. New York’s team on-base percentage of .339 is sixth in the majors. Luke Voit leads the lineup with an OBP of .399.

The Twins are 8-6 on the road. Minnesota has slugged .490, the highest in the American League. Jorge Polanco leads the team with a .618 slugging percentage, including 18 extra-base hits and five home runs. The Yankees won the last meeting 6-3. Jonathan Holder earned his second victory and Gary Sanchez went 3-for-4 with two home runs and two RBIs for New York. Kyle Gibson took his first loss for Minnesota.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gleyber Torres leads the Yankees with 33 hits and has 16 RBIs. Clint Frazier is 13-for-40 with three doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Polanco leads the Twins with 18 extra base hits and is batting .327. Nelson Cruz has 10 hits and is batting .286 over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 7-3, .259 batting average, 4.01 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Twins: 6-4, .203 batting average, 3.52 ERA

Yankees Injuries: Luis Severino: 60-day IL (shoulder), James Paxton: day-to-day (undisclosed), Jordan Montgomery: 60-day IL (elbow), Ben Heller: 60-day IL (elbow), Dellin Betances: 10-day IL (shoulder), Aaron Judge: 10-day IL (oblique), Aaron Hicks: 10-day IL (back), Clint Frazier: 10-day IL (ankle), Jacoby Ellsbury: 60-day IL (hip), Troy Tulowitzki: 10-day IL (calf), DJ LeMahieu: day-to-day (knee), Didi Gregorius: 60-day IL (elbow), Greg Bird: 10-day IL (foot), Miguel Andujar: 10-day IL (shoulder), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-day IL (bicep).

Twins Injuries: Addison Reed: 10-day IL (thumb), Adalberto Mejia: 10-day IL (calf), Miguel Sano: 10-day IL (heel), Willians Astudillo: 10-day IL (hamstring).