Twins host Astros, aim to build on Perez’s strong outing

Houston Astros (18-13, first in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (18-10, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Thursday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Brad Peacock (2-1, 3.67 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 24 strikeouts) Twins: Jose Berrios (2-1, 2.98 ERA, .97 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

LINE: Astros favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Either Houston or Minnesota will take home a series victory with a win.

The Twins are 10-5 on their home turf. Minnesota has slugged .493, good for first in the majors. Jorge Polanco leads the club with a .606 slugging percentage, including 16 extra-base hits and five home runs.

The Astros are 8-10 on the road. Houston’s team on-base percentage of .343 is third in the league. Alex Bregman leads the team with an OBP of .397. The Twins won the last meeting 6-2. Martin Perez earned his fourth victory and Jonathan Schoop went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Minnesota. Collin McHugh registered his third loss for Houston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eddie Rosario leads the Twins with 11 home runs and is batting .231. Max Kepler is 11-for-36 with three doubles, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Jose Altuve leads the Astros with nine home runs home runs and is slugging .521. Carlos Correa is 14-for-39 with three doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 7-3, .219 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Astros: 5-5, .254 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Twins Injuries: Addison Reed: 10-day IL (thumb), Miguel Sano: 10-day IL (heel), Willians Astudillo: 10-day IL (hamstring).

Astros Injuries: Joe Smith: 10-day IL (achilles), Lance McCullers Jr.: 10-day IL (elbow).