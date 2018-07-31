Twins’ Gibson could be dealt before facing Indians

MINNEAPOLIS — With his name among those mentioned as Major League Baseball’s non-waiver trade deadline approaches, Kyle Gibson is slated to start Tuesday night against Cleveland at Target Field.

Gibson (5-7, 3.42 ERA) has been among the Minnesota Twins‘ more consistent performers this season and with two more seasons of team control, he’s been an attractive target for contenders looking to bolster their rotations for a stretch run.

Minnesota, which comes into Game 2 of the series eight games behind the Indians in the AL Central, has been an active seller over the last few days. Shortstop Eduardo Escobar was first, going to Arizona late last week. Then Ryan Pressly was dealt to Houston and Zach Duke to Seattle.

The Twins swung another deal Monday, moving right-hander Lance Lynn to the Yankees and still have until 3 p.m. Tuesday to entertain offers on the rest of their players — including Gibson.

“I don’t know if expect is the right word,” manager Paul Molitor said when asked if more moves were coming. “Just kind of holding steady until something else … if news comes across, you know we’re talking. Obviously, teams are out there trying to do a lot of things, the teams that are trying to make acquisitions.

“I wouldn’t say it’s an expectation. I’m just like everybody else, not sure which way it’s going to go and which way teams are going to decide to do this. Who they are going to try to pick off, who might be available.”

Cleveland’s front office will be working the phones ahead of the deadline, too. Outfield help is high on the wish list and the team is believed to be among those checking in on the availability of Nationals‘ superstar Bryce Harper.

Reports have also inked the Indians to Detroit’s Leonys Martin and Nick Castellanos, Cincinnati’s Billy Hamilton, Toronto’s Curtis Granderson and Derek Dietrich of the Marlins.

“I don’t want to get too in-depth in what they’re talking about trade-wise,” Cleveland manager Terry Francona told MLB.com. “That’s why I try to be pretty consistent. The guys we have, I never, ever want to be like, ‘We need that,’ because that’s going to directly tell somebody out in the clubhouse (I don’t think they can get the job done). And I don’t feel that way.

“Like I’ve said, if we make a trade that helps us, good. If we don’t, good, because I feel like (the front office) already helped us.”

Cleveland sends right-hander Trevor Bauer to the mound Tuesday. Bauer struck out 10 and held the Pirates scoreless over seven-plus innings in his last outing and has been one of the best road starters in baseball this season, posting a 2.64 ERA in 11 starts away from Progressive Field.

In eight career appearances (seven starts) at Target Field, Bauer is 2-2 with a 4.46 ERA and 4-7 with a 4.84 mark in 17 career appearances (16 starts) against the Twins.