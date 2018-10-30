Twins decline options on DH/1B Morrison, RHP Santana

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have declined 2019 options on contracts with starting pitcher Ervin Santana and designated hitter/first baseman Logan Morrison.

Santana’s contract is for $14 million and Morrison’s for $8 million. In announcing the expected decision Tuesday, the team will pay each player a $1 million buyout to make him a free agent.

Morrison batted .186 with 15 home runs in 95 games in his only season with Minnesota before needing surgery on his left hip.

Santana had surgery on his right middle finger two weeks before spring training and didn’t debut with the Twins until July 25. With an 8.03 ERA in 24 2/3 innings over five starts, he was shut down again. Over the 2016 and 2017 seasons, Santana went 23-19 in 63 starts with a 3.32 ERA, seven complete games and four shutouts.