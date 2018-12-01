Twins, Cron agree to $4.8 million, 1-year contract

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins and first baseman C.J. Cron have agreed on a $4.8 million, one-year contract to avoid salary arbitration.

Cron was claimed off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays this week after hitting a career-high 30 home runs with an .816 OPS.

The deal was reached Friday, when the Twins also decided not to offer a contract to outfielder Robbie Grossman, who becomes a free agent.

All other unsigned players were tendered contracts for 2019, including eight others eligible for arbitration: starting pitchers Kyle Gibson and Jake Odorizzi, outfielders Byron Buxton, Max Kepler and Eddie Rosario, third baseman Miguel Sano and relief pitchers Trevor May and Taylor Rogers. Proposed salaries are exchanged Jan. 11 between teams and arbitration-eligible players who haven’t already agreed to deals.