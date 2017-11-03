Twins 3B Miguel Sano to have surgery for leg injury

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Minnesota Twins All-Star slugger Miguel Sano will have surgery for a persistent leg injury that knocked him out for six weeks during the season.

Sano’s injury was initially diagnosed as a stress reaction, and he was sidelined during the team’s surprising drive to a wild-card playoff spot. The 24-year-old Sano returned for the final regular-season series, but had not yet been cleared to play third base and wasn’t included on the postseason roster. Minnesota lost the AL wild-card game to the New York Yankees.

The team announced Thursday that Sano and the Twins had decided surgery was the best course, and he was scheduled to undergo a procedure performed on Nov. 13 in New York at the Hospital for Special Surgery by Drs. William Ricci and Martin O’Malley. General manager Thad Levine said last month that the operation would require a recovery of six to eight weeks, which ought to put Sano back at full strength by the start of spring training.

Sano hit .264 with 28 home runs and 77 RBIs in 114 games. He led the Twins with an .859 OPS.

