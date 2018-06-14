Phillies righty Vince Velasquez has a no-hitter through 6

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Trevor Story broke up Vince Velasquez’s no-hitter with an RBI double with two outs in the seventh inning Thursday.

The hard-throwing Phillies righty retired 20 of the first 21 Rockies batters he faced before he walked Carlos Gonzalez. Story then lined Velasquez’s 105th pitch – a curve – to left.

Velasquez got a standing ovation as he exited after the hit. Velasquez looked nothing like the pitcher who allowed 10 runs against the Brewers last Friday. He had six strikeouts and walked two.

Article continues below ...

—

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball