Trevor Bauer organized a pickup charity whiffle ball game to provide aid to workers

With Major League Baseball spring training canceled due to coronavirus, and the start of the MLB season pushed back two weeks, Cincinnati Reds pitcher David Carpenter had an idea.

He then pitched it to teammate and fellow flame-thrower, Trevor Bauer.

Bauer was sold, and the whiffle ball extravaganza was born.

Spring training takes place in Arizona for 15 MLB franchises, and following its cancelation, players had to the option to stay or go back home. Many stuck around, meaning Bauer’s proposal suddenly became an option to play the game they love.

The invite was open to any major and minor league players, and Bauer’s former teammates and other players in the league quickly responded.

Soon, it was on. Fans could watch the game via live streams on Momentum and Bauer’s personal social media accounts, including Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Each player was mic’d up for fans’ viewing pleasure.

Due to the positive response, Bauer started a GoFundMe campaign connected to the game in order to raise money for workers at the Great American Ball Park – home of the Reds – displaced by the delay of the MLB season.

Bauer’s goal is $1 million.

The game was a success, and during a difficult time, provided an outlet for the athletes and fans to find some relief.

The event was closed to the public and media in order to protect the health and safety of the players.

But you can still watch all the action from Saturday night!