With Major League Baseball spring training canceled due to coronavirus, and the start of the MLB season pushed back two weeks, Cincinnati Reds pitcher David Carpenter had an idea.

He then pitched it to teammate and fellow flame-thrower, Trevor Bauer.

@BauerOutage you think we could get some of the guys together at a random field in PHX and have a pickup baseball game, sandlot style? Article continues below ... — David Carpenter (@DCarpenter29) March 13, 2020

Bauer was sold, and the whiffle ball extravaganza was born.

To any @MLB or @MiLB players in AZ who want in on this sandlot game, please respond to this tweet and @Watch_Momentum will organize with you. All pitchers and hitters will be micd up. Mandatory. Open to any other rule suggestions. Let me know! — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) March 13, 2020

Spring training takes place in Arizona for 15 MLB franchises, and following its cancelation, players had to the option to stay or go back home. Many stuck around, meaning Bauer’s proposal suddenly became an option to play the game they love.

The invite was open to any major and minor league players, and Bauer’s former teammates and other players in the league quickly responded.

🤟🏽❤️🙏🏽 I’m there — Major Key (@since93key) March 13, 2020

Soon, it was on. Fans could watch the game via live streams on Momentum and Bauer’s personal social media accounts, including Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Each player was mic’d up for fans’ viewing pleasure.

Due to the positive response, Bauer started a GoFundMe campaign connected to the game in order to raise money for workers at the Great American Ball Park – home of the Reds – displaced by the delay of the MLB season.

Bauer’s goal is $1 million.

In conjunction with @Watch_Momentum, we’re excited to bring you our friendly rendition of #TheSandlot We’ve started a GoFundMe to help support stadium workers displaced by our season postponement. Please join us and consider donating: https://t.co/DyEKdvwtpW — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) March 14, 2020

The game was a success, and during a difficult time, provided an outlet for the athletes and fans to find some relief.

#Indians pitcher @Mike_Anthony13 taking some swings in the @Watch_Momentum game in Arizona – a good sign he’s out there playing & having fun despite knee surgery earlier this spring pic.twitter.com/sfvzDI6aFu — Matt Loede (@MattLoede) March 15, 2020

Game 1 was hard fought, beat by a good group of guys, we will come back stronger game 2…. https://t.co/vKVf2EuxYI — ❂ Mike 𝕊𝕌ℕ𝕊ℍ𝕀ℕ𝔼 Clevinger ❂ (@Mike_Anthony13) March 15, 2020

This was literally the coolest thing to witness. @BauerOutage is changing the game and @Watch_Momentum is the future of sports. pic.twitter.com/3B3fPXqIu9 — Makayla Perkins (@MakaylaEPerkins) March 15, 2020

The event was closed to the public and media in order to protect the health and safety of the players.

But you can still watch all the action from Saturday night!