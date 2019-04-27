Tigers-White Sox game postponed because of snow

CHICAGO (AP) — Saturday night’s game between the Detroit Tigers and White Sox has been postponed because of snow.

The game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on Wednesday, July 3, with the makeup game starting at 1:10 p.m.

Snow began late in the morning, and it is forecast to continue into the night. Chicago is under a winter storm warning until early Sunday morning.

With the postponement, the White Sox will push back Saturday’s scheduled starter Reynaldo Lopez (1-3) to Sunday and the Tigers will stay with scheduled Sunday’s starter Matthew Boyd (2-1). Ryan Carpenter was originally scheduled to make a spot start for the Tigers on Saturday.

The White Sox will update outfielder Eloy Jimenez’s status before Sunday’s game. Jimenez sprained his left ankle in Friday’s win over the Tigers.