Tigers to retire Trammell’s number before facing White Sox

DETROIT — The ceremony on Sunday to retire the No. 3 worn by new Detroit Hall of Famer Alan Trammell is likely to overshadow the Tigers‘ game with the Chicago White Sox.

Trammell, who played shortstop in Detroit for 20 years, will be honored in a pregame ceremony just two weeks after the Tigers did the same for former Trammell teammate and fellow Hall of Famer 2018 inductee Jack Morris.

“I almost feel somewhat embarrassed,” Trammell said earlier this week. “But you know what, I’m very proud, no question.”

Trammell, as fits his personality, doesn’t want to compare being voted into the Hall of Fame with having his jersey number retired.

“People ask me, and it’s 1a and 1b,” Trammell said. “To me, to have my number retired is very special, because this is where I played. This is where I made my name. This is why and how I got to the Hall of Fame. Right here. I’ll never forget that.”

The White Sox won their second straight game Saturday night since manager Rick Renteria returned to the dugout from a four-game absence because of lightheadedness.

Lucas Giolito handcuffed the Tigers for seven innings of a 6-1 White Sox victory.

After the game, Detroit optioned the losing pitcher, left-handed starter Ryan Carpenter, to Triple-A Toledo and said a player would be brought up from the Mud Hens on Sunday.

Chicago will start rookie right-hander Michael Kopech (0-0, 0.00 ERA), who is the center of a scandal for tweets he made five years ago when he was 17. It’s Kopech’s second major league start, his first lasting just two innings (52 pitches) because of a rain delay.

Kopech has a fastball as big as the moon but has had control issues in the minors. He showed some improvement in his recent minor league starts, which one of the reasons the White Sox brought him up.

“Everything is good,” said shortstop Tim Anderson, Chicago’s only African-American roster player. “We all make mistakes when we’re younger, so I don’t think that affects who we are today. He apologized, so there is no bad blood between us. He’s a great person, good teammate. It’s something you have to learn from.”

Giolito said, “He is a very good person. Collectively, as a team, we recognize that he used poor language on Twitter when he was in high school. I had a conversation about it with him (Thursday), and the main thing for me is that he recognizes that using that type of language can be very disparaging to the groups of people it goes against.

“Obviously, he doesn’t hold any of those beliefs — he never held any of those beliefs. And knowing his family history, that’s just not how he was raised. He’s made that very clear to all of us, and so we support him as he kind of goes through this mess.”

Detroit counters with right-hander Jordan Zimmermann (6-5, 4.18 ERA), who hasn’t fared well against Chicago in three starts this season (0-1, 9.42). For his career, Zimmermann is 5-3 with a 6.14 ERA in 11 starts against the White Sox.

Kopech, 22, said he wanted to emphasize he is not racist and never has been. His girlfriend, actress Vanessa Morgan, is biracial.

“First of all, I had no right saying what I said, and I want to apologize for being stupid and an immature teenager,” Kopech said Friday. “I think maybe a misinterpretation (Thursday) is I was apologizing for maybe being racist or homophobic in the past, and I wasn’t apologizing for that — I was apologizing for what I said because I’ve never been racist or homophobic.

“Unfortunately for my girlfriend and my family, I have my girlfriend in the spotlight, as well. The last thing I want is to cause embarrassment to her.”

Left-hander Daniel Norris will make a rehab start Sunday for Triple-A Toledo. If all goes well, he will rejoin Detroit as a relief pitcher when rosters expand Sept. 1. He has been out since the end of April after left groin surgery.

“If he’s healthy and everything’s going good, there’s a possibility we’ll bring him up here,” Detroit manager Ron Gardenhire said, noting Norris would pitch in relief. “It would be fun to actually see him up here and pitch.”

Detroit announced that it was promoting right-hander Matt Manning, 20, its first-round pick three drafts ago, to Double-A Erie for two possible starts. The Tigers have bumped several players up a level in the past two weeks to give them a preview of where they may begin next season.

Manning will have pitched at three levels this season when he makes his first start for Erie, which will have two other first-round draft picks in its rotation (right-handers Beau Burrows and Alex Faedo).