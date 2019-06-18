Tigers take 4-game slide into matchup with Pirates

Detroit Tigers (25-43, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (32-39, fifth in the AL Central)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Daniel Norris (2-5, 4.52 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 54 strikeouts) Pirates: Mitch Keller (0-1, 15.43 ERA, 3.00 WHIP, 9 strikeouts)

Article continues below ...

LINE: Pirates favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit enters the matchup as losers of their last four games.

The Pirates are 13-18 on their home turf. Pittsburgh ranks seventh in the majors in hitting with a .261 batting average, Bryan Reynolds leads the club with an average of .361.

The Tigers are 14-19 on the road. Detroit’s team on-base percentage of .288 is last in the league. Miguel Cabrera leads the lineup with an OBP of .352. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell leads the Pirates with 49 extra base hits and is batting .321. Reynolds is 15-for-36 with five doubles, a triple and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Cabrera leads the Tigers with 29 RBIs and is batting .294. Brandon Dixon is 10-for-39 with two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, .275 batting average, 6.21 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Tigers: 2-8, .232 batting average, 5.83 ERA, outscored by 35 runs

Pirates Injuries: Trevor Williams: 10-day IL (side), Jameson Taillon: 60-day IL (elbow), Chris Stratton: 10-day IL (side), Edgar Santana: 60-day IL (elbow), Jordan Lyles: 10-day IL (hamstring), Chad Kuhl: 60-day IL (elbow), Keone Kela: 60-day IL (shoulder), Rookie Davis: 10-day IL (finger), Nick Burdi: 60-day IL (biceps), Lonnie Chisenhall: 60-day IL (finger), Erik Gonzalez: 60-day IL (collarbone), Francisco Cervelli: 10-day IL (concussion).

Tigers Injuries: Jordan Zimmermann: 10-day IL (elbow), Tyson Ross: 60-day IL (nerve), Matt Moore: 60-day IL (knee), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), Jordy Mercer: 10-day IL (quad), Josh Harrison: 60-day IL (hamstring), Grayson Greiner: 10-day IL (back).