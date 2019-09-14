Tigers take 3-game losing streak into matchup with Orioles

Baltimore Orioles (48-99, fifth in the AL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (43-103, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Gabriel Ynoa (1-8, 5.79 ERA) Tigers: Daniel Norris (3-12, 4.72 ERA)

LINE: Tigers -128; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Tigers are 19-53 in home games. Detroit’s team on-base percentage of .294 is last in the majors. Miguel Cabrera leads the team with an OBP of .348.

The Orioles are 25-47 on the road. The Baltimore offense has compiled a .245 batting average as a team this season, Hanser Alberto leads the team with a mark of .318. The Orioles won the last meeting 6-2. Aaron Brooks recorded his fifth victory and Trey Mancini went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for Baltimore. Jordan Zimmermann took his 11th loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cabrera leads the Tigers with 133 hits and is batting .289. Christin Stewart is 9-for-34 with two doubles, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Mancini leads the Orioles with 65 extra base hits and is slugging .515. Pedro Severino is 4-for-16 with a double, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, .256 batting average, 6.47 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Orioles: 3-7, .233 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Tigers Injuries: Tyson Ross: (nerve), Matt Moore: (knee), Blaine Hardy: (elbow), Michael Fulmer: (elbow), JaCoby Jones: (wrist), Niko Goodrum: (groin).

Orioles Injuries: Josh Rogers: (elbow), Alex Cobb: (lumbar strain).