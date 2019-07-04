Tigers place Jones on IL, recall Reyes

CHICAGO (AP) — The Detroit Tigers have placed outfielder JaCoby Jones on the 10-day injured list with a lower back strain and recalled outfielder Victor Reyes from Triple-A Toledo.

The Tigers also returned Tyler Alexander to Toledo after the left-hander made his major league debut as the 26th man in the second game of a doubleheader in Chicago on Wednesday.

Jones left the first game of the twinbill in the fifth inning with back spasms. Manager Ron Gardenhire said an MRI showed no structural damage.

The 27-year old-Jones is batting .244 with nine homers and 23 RBIs in 69 games.

Reyes hit .302 with nine homers and 55 RBIs in 65 games with Toledo. Reyes got the start for Thursday’s game against the White Sox, leading off and playing center field.

Alexander allowed two runs in five innings in a no-decision. The White Sox came back to win 9-6 in 12 innings and sweep the doubleheader.