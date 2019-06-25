Tigers look to stop 4-game slide

Texas Rangers (42-36, second in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (26-47, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jesse Chavez (2-2, 3.18 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 41 strikeouts) Tigers: Jordan Zimmermann (0-4, 6.03 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

Article continues below ...

LINE: Rangers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit enters the game as losers of their last four games.

The Tigers are 11-24 on their home turf. Detroit has hit 63 home runs this season, the lowest total in the American League. JaCoby Jones leads the club with nine, averaging one every 22.2 at-bats.

The Rangers are 14-21 in road games. Texas is hitting a collective .257 this season, led by Danny Santana with an average of .309. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones leads the Tigers with nine home runs and is batting .255. Brandon Dixon is 7-for-38 with three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Shin-Soo Choo leads the Rangers with 34 extra base hits and has 32 RBIs. Santana is 12-for-29 with a double, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, .217 batting average, 5.82 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

Rangers: 6-4, .257 batting average, 4.80 ERA, outscored by four runs

Tigers Injuries: Tyson Ross: 60-day IL (nerve), Matt Moore: 60-day IL (knee), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), Jordy Mercer: 10-day IL (quad), Josh Harrison: 60-day IL (hamstring), Grayson Greiner: 10-day IL (back).

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: 60-day IL (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: 10-day IL (biceps), Yohander Mendez: 60-day IL (elbow), Taylor Hearn: 60-day IL (elbow), Luke Farrell: 60-day IL (jaw), Kyle Dowdy: 10-day IL (elbow), Hunter Pence: 10-day IL (groin), Scott Heineman: 60-day IL (shoulder), Joey Gallo: 10-day IL (oblique), Isiah Kiner-Falefa: 10-day IL (finger).