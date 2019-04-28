Tigers look to stop 3-game losing streak

Detroit Tigers (12-13, third in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (10-14, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Matthew Boyd (2-1, 3.16 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 39 strikeouts) White Sox: Reynaldo Lopez (2-3, 7.46 ERA, 1.90 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The White Sox are 6-6 against the rest of their division. Chicago’s team on-base percentage of .328 is last in the American League. Tim Anderson leads the club with an OBP of .422.

The Tigers have gone 6-6 against division opponents. The Detroit offense has compiled a .235 batting average as a team this season, Miguel Cabrera leads the team with a mark of .292. The White Sox won the last meeting 12-11. Alex Colome earned his first victory and Jose Abreu went 4-for-5 with a home run and five RBIs for Chicago. Joe Jimenez registered his first loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anderson leads the White Sox with 35 hits and has 16 RBIs. Abreu is 14-for-41 with four doubles, two home runs and 14 RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Grayson Greiner leads the Tigers with three home runs home runs and is slugging .394. Christin Stewart is 11-for-35 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 5-5, .288 batting average, 4.97 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Tigers: 4-6, .282 batting average, 5.72 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

White Sox Injuries: Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 10-day IL (hamstring), Eloy Jimenez: day-to-day (right ankle sprain), Jon Jay: 10-day IL (hip).

Tigers Injuries: Jordan Zimmermann: 10-day IL (elbow), Matt Moore: 10-day IL (knee), Blaine Hardy: 10-day IL (forearm), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), Christin Stewart: 10-day IL (quad), Jordy Mercer: 10-day IL (quad).