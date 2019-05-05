Tigers host the Royals in division matchup

Kansas City Royals (12-22, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (14-16, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brad Keller (2-3, 4.07 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 30 strikeouts) Tigers: Spencer Turnbull (2-2, 2.53 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

LINE: Tigers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit will host Kansas City in a meeting of division foes.

The Tigers are 7-8 against AL Central teams. Detroit has slugged .372 this season. Ronny Rodriguez leads the team with a mark of .725.

The Royals are 7-9 against AL Kansas City has a collective on-base percentage of .317, led by Hunter Dozier with a mark of .444. The Royals won the last meeting 15-3. Homer Bailey notched his third victory and Alex Gordon went 3-for-5 with a home run and five RBIs for Kansas City. Tyson Ross registered his fourth loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Niko Goodrum leads the Tigers with three home runs and is batting .226. Grayson Greiner is 10-for-38 with a double, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Adalberto Mondesi leads the Royals with 18 extra base hits and is slugging .522. Kelvin Gutierrez is 11-for-32 with a double, a triple, a home run and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Kansas City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .259 batting average, 6.83 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Royals: 5-5, .272 batting average, 4.05 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Tigers Injuries: Jordan Zimmermann: 10-day IL (elbow), Matt Moore: 60-day IL (knee), Blaine Hardy: 10-day IL (forearm), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), Christin Stewart: 10-day IL (quad), Josh Harrison: 10-day IL (shoulder).

Royals Injuries: Trevor Oaks: 60-day IL (hip), Jesse Hahn: 60-day IL (elbow), Brian Flynn: 10-day IL (elbow), Lucas Duda: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Salvador Perez: 60-day IL (elbow).