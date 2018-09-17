Tigers’ Fulmer seeks 2nd opinion for possible meniscus issue

DETROIT (AP) — Michael Fulmer is seeking a second opinion after an MRI showed possible damage to the right-hander’s meniscus.

Manager Ron Gardenhire gave that update on Fulmer’s status before Monday night’s game against Minnesota. Fulmer was removed after five pitches Saturday at Cleveland . He tweaked his right knee trying to field a bunt attempt.

Fulmer, the 2016 AL Rookie of the Year, is 3-12 with a 4.69 ERA this season. He’s had health issues over the past couple years, spending time on the disabled list with elbow and oblique problems.