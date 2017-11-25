Tigers agree to 1-year deal with Hardy, avoiding arbitration

DETROIT (AP) The Detroit Tigers have agreed to a one-year contract with left-hander Blaine Hardy, avoiding arbitration with the 30-year-old reliever.

The Tigers also announced Saturday that they have signed right-handers Kevin Comer and Mark Montgomery, infielder Niko Goodrum and outfielder-first baseman Chad Huffman to minor league contracts for the 2018 season. Those four players also received invites to major league spring training.

Hardy went 1-0 with a 5.94 ERA in 35 games for Detroit in 2017.

