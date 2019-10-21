This Date in Baseball

Oct. 22

1910 — After three straight losses and trailing Philadelphia 3-2 in the ninth, the Chicago Cubs tied the score and won 4-3 in 10 innings for their only victory in a World Series won by the A’s in five games.

1972 — The Oakland A’s won their first World Series with a 3-2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds in Game 7. It was the first championship since 1930 for the franchise, then located in Philadelphia.

1975 — A ninth-inning RBI single by Joe Morgan gave the Cincinnati Reds a 4-3 victory over the Boston Red Sox and the World Series title in seven games. It was the first title for the Reds in 35 years.

1986 — Gary Carter’s two home runs at Fenway Park gave New York a 6-2 victory and pulled the Mets even with Boston Red Sox in the World Series after four games.

1987 — The St. Louis Cardinals won their third straight home game to take a 3-2 lead in the World Series with a 4-2 victory against the Minnesota Twins.

2000 — In their first matchup since Roger Clemens beaned Mike Piazza in July, Clemens came close to hitting Piazza again — this time with the jagged barrel of a broken bat. Piazza fouled a grounder off a letter-high inside pitch and his bat shattered, with the largest chunk — the barrel head — going back to the mound. Clemens picked up the splintered wood and threw it angrily in front of Piazza as he ran toward first, missing the Mets’ star by about 2 feet. Clemens then pitched the best World Series game of his career with a two-hit, nine-strikeout shutout before leaving after eight innings in the Yankees’ 6-5 victory.

2003 — Alex Gonzalez led off the bottom of the 12th with a solo homer, lifting Florida to a 4-3 victory over the New York Yankees in Game 5 of the World Series. Only one World Series game had ever gone longer, Boston’s 14-inning win over Brooklyn in 1916.

2010 — Texas clinched its first pennant with a 6-1 victory over the defending World Series champion New York Yankees in Game 6 of the AL Championship Series.

2011 — Albert Pujols hit three home runs to tie the World Series record. He finished with five hits and six RBIs, powering the St. Louis Cardinals past the Texas Rangers 16-7 for a 2-1 edge. The others to hit three homers in a World Series game were Pujols Babe Ruth (1926, 1928) and Reggie Jackson (1977). His six RBIs matched the record of Bobby Richardson (1960) and Hideki Matsui (2009). Pujols also matched the Series mark for hits in a game set by Paul Molitor in 1982.

2012 — Hunter Pence hit a two-run double, Matt Cain pitched his second clincher of October and the San Francisco Giants beat the World Series champion St. Louis Cardinals 9-0 in Game 7 of the NLCS. Series MVP Marco Scutaro produced his sixth multi-hit game of the series and matched an LCS record with 14 hits.

2016 — Kyle Hendricks outpitched Clayton Kershaw, Anthony Rizzo and Willson Contreras homered early and the Chicago Cubs won their first pennant since 1945, beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-0 in Game 6 of the NLCS. Hendricks pitched two-hit ball for 7 1/3 innings and Aroldis Chapman got the final five outs.

Today’s birthdays: Corbin Burnes, 25; Jesse Biddle, 28; Drew VerHagen, 29; Darren O’Day, 37; Robinson Cano, 37; Ichiro Suzuki, 46.