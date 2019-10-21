The Latest: Zimmerman recalls first time he saw Jose Altuve

HOUSTON (AP) — The Latest on the World Series (all times local):

Ryan Zimmerman, the longtime “face of the franchise” for the Washington Nationals, remembers the first time he saw the 5-foot-6 player who has grown into that role with the Houston Astros.

Jose Altuve made his big league debut with the Astros on July 20, 2011, in a home game against the Nationals, who they will host in Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday night.

“He was in the hotel, and I remember seeing him and you look at him and like what everyone used to do, ‘Who is this guy?’,” Zimmerman said. “I remember watching him. He had some good at-bats. … He’s obviously incredible to watch.”

Altuve went 1 for 5 with a strikeout in that game eight years ago — which was six years after Zimmerman became the first player ever drafted by the Nationals.

Houston’s second baseman has since become the 2017 American League MVP, and a six-time All-Star with three AL batting titles. Altuve was the MVP of the AL Championship Series that ended Saturday night with his two-run, pennant-clinching home run in the bottom of the ninth inning against the New York Yankees.