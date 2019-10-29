The Latest: Verlander, Strasburg have 1-2-3 innings in 2nd

HOUSTON (AP) — The Latest on Game 6 of the World Series (all times local):

7:48 p.m.

Justin Verlander and Stephen Strasburg both had 1-2-3 innings in the second inning of Game 6, leaving Houston ahead of the Nationals 2-1.

Verlander has retired the last five batters faced since Anthony Rendon’s one-out RBI single in the first, a slow chopper through the right side of the infield vacated by the shift that put Washington up 1-0.

The Astros starter struck out Asdrúbal Cabrera and Victor Robles in the second.

Verlander, the only pitcher to be 0-5 in World Series starts, has a chance to get a big victory for his first one. The Astros are trying to wrap up their second World Series title in three years — this time at home at Minute Maid Park.

Strasburg got three consecutive groundouts in the second inning, after giving up two runs in the first.