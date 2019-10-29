The Latest: Verlander, Strasburg have 1-2-3 innings in 2nd

<p> Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer speaks during a news conference before Game 5 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Washington. Scherzer was slated to start Sunday's World Series game, has been scratched with spasms in his neck and right trapezius.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon) </p>

HOUSTON (AP) — The Latest on Game 6 of the World Series (all times local):

7:48 p.m.

Justin Verlander and Stephen Strasburg both had 1-2-3 innings in the second inning of Game 6, leaving Houston ahead of the Nationals 2-1.

Verlander has retired the last five batters faced since Anthony Rendon’s one-out RBI single in the first, a slow chopper through the right side of the infield vacated by the shift that put Washington up 1-0.

The Astros starter struck out Asdrúbal Cabrera and Victor Robles in the second.

Verlander, the only pitcher to be 0-5 in World Series starts, has a chance to get a big victory for his first one. The Astros are trying to wrap up their second World Series title in three years — this time at home at Minute Maid Park.

Strasburg got three consecutive groundouts in the second inning, after giving up two runs in the first.