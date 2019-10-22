The Latest: Texans’ Watt wears Altuve jersey before Game 1

HOUSTON (AP) — The Latest on the World Series (all times local):

7:10 p.m.

Five-time Pro Bowl defensive end J.J. Watt from the Houston Texas wore a Jose Altuve jersey when giving an enthusiastic “Play Ball!” before the Astros opened the World Series against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night.

Texans players wore Astros gear when they departed Houston for their game at Indianapolis last weekend.

When Watt arrived at the stadium before Sunday’s NFL game, he also sported an Altuve jersey, that time with the No. 27 and the 5-foot-6 second baseman’s name facing the front. That was after Altuve’s AL pennant-clinching two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning of Game 6 of the AL Championship Series to beat the New York Yankees on Saturday night.