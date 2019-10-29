The Latest: Strasburg preserves Nats’ 3-2 lead in 6th

HOUSTON (AP) — The Latest on Game 6 of the World Series (all times local):

9:35 p.m.

Stephen Strasburg worked around a leadoff single in the sixth inning to wrap up another scoreless frame and keep the Nationals on top 3-2 in Game 6.

Houston manager A.J. Hinch lifted Justin Verlander for Brad Peacock to start the sixth after Verlander surrendered homers to Adam Eaton and Juan Soto to give the Nationals the lead an inning earlier.

Peacock struck out two in a 1-2-3 sixth inning.

Alex Bregman legged out an infield single with no outs in the bottom of the inning but was erased when Yuli Gurriel grounded into a force out. Yordan Alvarez then also grounded into a force that left Gurriel out at second before Strasburg struck out Carlos Correa to end the inning.

Strasburg has struck out six and thrown 86 pitches through six innings.