The Latest: Springer’s homer cuts Astros’ deficit to 5-3

HOUSTON (AP) — The Latest on the World Series (all times local):

10:15 p.m.

George Springer greeted Tanner Rainey with a home run leading off the seventh inning, cutting the Houston Astros‘ deficit to 5-3 against the Washington Nationals in the World Series opener.

Springer set a record by homering in his fifth straight World Series game, breaking a record he had shared with Lou Gehrig and Reggie Jackson.

Houston loaded the bases when Rainey walked Michael Brantley and Alex Bregman with one out, and Carlos Correa reached on a two-out single to shortstop off Daniel Hudson.

Hudson then struck out rookie Yordan Álvarez with the bases loaded.