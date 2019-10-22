The Latest: Springer’s homer cuts Astros’ deficit to 5-3
AP
HOUSTON (AP) — The Latest on the World Series (all times local):
10:15 p.m.
George Springer greeted Tanner Rainey with a home run leading off the seventh inning, cutting the Houston Astros‘ deficit to 5-3 against the Washington Nationals in the World Series opener.
Springer set a record by homering in his fifth straight World Series game, breaking a record he had shared with Lou Gehrig and Reggie Jackson.
Houston loaded the bases when Rainey walked Michael Brantley and Alex Bregman with one out, and Carlos Correa reached on a two-out single to shortstop off Daniel Hudson.
Hudson then struck out rookie Yordan Álvarez with the bases loaded.
