The Latest: Soto struggles early, Astros take 2-0 lead

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on Game 3 of the World Series (all times local):

9:10 p.m.

It’s been a rough 21st birthday for Washington Nationals boy wonder Juan Soto. He grounded out with a runner on second in the first inning, took a bad angle in left field on a Houston hit in the second and committed a fielding error in the third that contributed to the Houston Astros taking a 2-0 lead.

Nationals starter Aníbal Sánchez has given up two runs on six hits through three innings but mitigated the damage along the way.