The Latest: Scherzer will start World Series opener for Nats

HOUSTON (AP) — The Latest on the World Series (all times local):

4:38 p.m.

Max Scherzer will start the World Series opener for the Washington Nationals against the Houston Astros‘ Gerrit Cole on Tuesday night.

Stephen Strasburg will start Game 2 on Wednesday for Washington against Justin Verlander. Nationals manager Dave Martinez says he has not decided how he will order Patrick Corbin and Aníbal Sánchez for Games 3 and 4. Asked whether Corbin could pitch in relief in the first two games, Martinez smiled and playfully said: “We shall see.”

Zack Greinke starts Game 3 for the Astros when the action shifts to Nationals Park on Friday. Houston manager AJ Hinch says he likely will use a combination of relievers for the fourth game.

Howie Kendrick will be the Nationals’ designated hitter in the opener.