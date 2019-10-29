The Latest: Scherzer will start if Nats force Game 7

HOUSTON (AP) — The Latest on Game 6 of the World Series (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

Max Scherzer would start Game 7 of the World Series for Washington on Wednesday if the Nationals win Game 6.

The 35-year-old right-hander missed his scheduled start in Game 5 because of an irritated nerve near his neck, and the Astros beat substitute starter Joe Ross to take a 3-2 Series lead.

Scherzer had a cortisone shot in his neck Sunday and threw in the outfield Tuesday before Game 6.

Nationals manager Dave Martinez says “as of now, he’ll definitely start Game 7.

“He threw. He felt good,” Martinez says.