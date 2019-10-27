The Latest: Scherzer can’t lift arm, has cortisone shot

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on Game 5 of the World Series (all times local):

6:20 p.m.

Max Scherzer says he can’t lift his right arm and needed help from his wife to get dressed because of a muscle spasm and pinched nerve in his neck.

Scherzer was scratched as the Washington Nationals‘ starting pitcher for Game 5 of the World Series against the Houston Astros. Joe Ross will take his place.

Scherzer says his neck spasms started over the last few days and he got treatment in an effort to be ready to pitch. But he says he woke up Sunday morning and couldn’t get out of bed. He had to fall out of bed and push himself up with his left arm.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner had a cortisone shot in hopes of being ready for a possible Game 7.

Scherzer says he texted Ross to let him know he would be starting.

“I’m as disappointed as I possibly can be not to be able to pitch tonight. It’s Game 5 of the World Series,” Scherzer said. “I’ve pitched through so much crap in my career that that would be easy to pitch through at this point. This is literally impossible to do anything with.”