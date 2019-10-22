The Latest: Ross, Suero added to Nationals’ active roster

HOUSTON (AP) — The Latest on the World Series (all times local):

5:10 p.m.

Right-handers Joe Ross and Wander Suero were added to the Washington Nationals‘ active roster for the World Series in place of Roenis Elías and Austin Voth.

Ross started Game 4 in the Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing four runs, three hits and a walk in 2 2/3 innings. Washington rebounded to tie the score before losing 6-5.

Suero entered in Game 3 after Los Angeles had scored four runs off Patrick Corbin to take a 5-2 lead. Suero allowed a three-run homer to Justin Turner, his first batter, and gave up a double before getting the final out of the inning. That was his only appearance of the series.

Elías and Voth were on the roster for the NL Championship Series sweep of St. Louis but did not pitch,

“I can use Ross in back-to-back days,” Nationals manager Dave Martinez said. “Voth, I don’t really know if we use him one day, he might not be able to pitch back-to-back days.”