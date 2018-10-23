The Latest: Pomeranz, Alexander added to Series rosters

BOSTON (AP) — The Latest on the World Series (all times local):

8:45 p.m.

Run-scoring singles by Andrew Benintendi and J.D. Martinez against Clayton Kershaw in the first inning gave the Boston Red Sox a 2-0 lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series opener.

Chris Sale pitched a one-hit top of the first, allowing a two-out single to David Freese before retiring Manny Machado on a flyout.

After Freese allowed Mookie Betts‘ foul pop behind first to fall on a blustery night, Betts led off the bottom half with a single, stole second and scored on Benintendi’s single to right.

Yasiel Puig’s throw home had little chance to catch Betts, and Benintendi took second on the toss. One out later, Martinez singled past a diving Machado at shortstop, and Benintendi came home without a play as Kershaw looked on in disgust.