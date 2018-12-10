The Latest: Bradley, Sabathia traveling to London this week

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Latest on Major League Baseball’s winter meetings (all times local):

5:33 p.m.

The Texas Rangers have claimed infielder Carlos Asuaje off waivers from San Diego.

Asuaje was designated for assignment Friday after spending parts of the past three seasons with the Padres, hitting .240 in 175 games. He also played at Triple-A El Paso last season, hitting .314 in 47 games.

The 27-year-old Asuaje has played mostly second base in the major leagues, but has seen time at third base and left field as a pro. He has a .289 career batting average in the minors.

Asuaje was an 11th-round pick by Boston in 2013 and was traded to San Diego two years later in the deal involving closer Craig Kimbrel.