The Latest: Pitchers’ duel continues into 6th, Game 2 tied

HOUSTON (AP) — The Latest on the World Series (all times local):

9:10 p.m.

Game 2 of the World Series remains tied at 2-2 after five innings — like it has been since both teams scored in the first.

Even while getting runners on base every inning, the Nationals have gotten only one of them past first off Justin Verlander since Anthony Rendon, the third batter of the game, had a two-run double.

After Trea Turner had a leadoff single in the Washington fifth, Adam Eaton grounded into a double play. Shortstop Carlos Correa fielded the hard grounder right near second, stepped on the bag and threw to first.

Verlander has thrown 56 of his 83 pitches for strikes. His five strikeouts have pushed his postseason career total to an MLB-record 201, and he has walked two.

Washington starter Stephen Strasburg has six strikeouts without a walk. He has allowed only three more hits since Houston had three consecutive one-out hits in the first. He has thrown 56 of 86 pitches for strikes.