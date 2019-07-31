The Latest: Person familiar with deal says Aguilar to Rays

<p> FILE - In this July 13, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer delivers in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, in Cleveland. The Indians bulked up for the playoff race by trading temperamental starter Trevor Bauer before the deadline to Cincinnati in a three-team deal they hope can help them run down the Minnesota Twins. Cleveland, which trails the AL Central by three games but leads the wild-card race, sent Bauer to the Reds for slugger Yasiel Puig and left-hander Scott Moss. The Indians also acquired outfielder Franmil Reyes, lefty Logan Allen and infield prospect Victor Nova from the San Diego Padres, who acquired outfielder Taylor Trammel from the Reds. (AP Photo/David Dermer, File) </p>

The Latest on Major League Baseball’s trade deadline (all times local):

12:55 p.m.

The Milwaukee Brewers have traded slumping slugger Jesús Aguilar to the Tampa Bay Rays, a person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press.

The Brewers are getting right-handed reliever Jake Faria, according to multiple reports.

Aguilar was an All-Star last year, hitting 35 home runs with 108 RBIs for the NL Central champion Brewers. But the 29-year-old first baseman got off to a slow start this season and eventually lost playing time.

Aguilar is hitting .225 with eight homers and 34 RBIs this year.

The 26-year-old Faria has a 2.70 ERA in seven games for Tampa Bay.

— AP Baseball Writer Ben Walker reported from New York.