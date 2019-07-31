The Latest: Person familiar with deal says Aguilar to Rays

The Latest on Major League Baseball’s trade deadline (all times local):

12:55 p.m.

The Milwaukee Brewers have traded slumping slugger Jesús Aguilar to the Tampa Bay Rays, a person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press.

The Brewers are getting right-handed reliever Jake Faria, according to multiple reports.

Aguilar was an All-Star last year, hitting 35 home runs with 108 RBIs for the NL Central champion Brewers. But the 29-year-old first baseman got off to a slow start this season and eventually lost playing time.

Aguilar is hitting .225 with eight homers and 34 RBIs this year.

The 26-year-old Faria has a 2.70 ERA in seven games for Tampa Bay.

— AP Baseball Writer Ben Walker reported from New York.