The Latest: No word on if Martinez starts; Betts not at 2B

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on the World Series (all times local):

6:25 p.m.

Joc Pederson will return to the top of the Dodgers‘ batting order in Game 3 as manager Dave Roberts restores some left-handed pop to what had been a one-sided lineup.

Roberts said during a day off Thursday he hoped Pederson could reach base and provide RBI opportunities to LA’s top hitters. Brian Dozier led off the first two games against left-handers Chris Sale and David Price, and he was followed by eight more right-handed hitters both nights. With right-hander Rick Porcello pitching for Boston on Friday, Roberts is expected to get slugging lefties Cody Bellinger and Max Muncy back in the lineup, as well.

Pederson is 3 for 17 during the postseason when at the top of the lineup. He hit 24 of his 25 regular-season home runs against righties while posting a .338 on-base percentage.