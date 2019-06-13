The Latest: Ortiz’s wife says he ‘continues to heal’

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — The Latest on the shooting for former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz (all times local):

12:50 p.m.

The wife of former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz says he remains in guarded condition at a Boston hospital and “continues to heal and make progress.”

Tiffany Ortiz in a statement released by the team Thursday also thanked Eliezer Salvador, the man who drove Ortiz to the hospital after Sunday night’s shooting in his native Dominican Republic, “for his quick thinking and swift action.”

She also thanked the medical team at the Abel González Clinic who took care of him in the Caribbean nation, saying “there are no words to express our gratitude for the amazing care you provided.”

The retired Ortiz, who helped the Red Sox win three World Series championships, is being cared for at Massachusetts General Hospital. Six people have been detained in connection with the shooting.