The Latest: Ortiz leaves Dominican Republic on air ambulance

<p> FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2016, file photo, Boston Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz encourages the crowd from the dugout during the eighth inning in Game 3 of baseball's American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians in Boston. Former Boston Red Sox slugger Ortiz was shot and wounded in his native Dominican Republic, his father told ESPN on Sunday, June 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File) </p>

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — The latest on a shooting that injured former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz (all times local):

6:25 p.m.

Ex-Red Sox slugger David Ortiz has left the Dominican Republic aboard an air ambulance en route to Boston after the retired player affectionately known as Big Papi was shot by an attacker at a bar in his native country.

Ortiz spokesman Leo López said Monday that the 43-year-old athlete was in stable condition but in intensive care after doctors removed his gallbladder and part of his intestine. He said Ortiz’s liver was also damaged in Sunday night’s shooting.

Ortiz is one of the most beloved figures in sports history in the Dominican Republic and Boston, a fearsome power hitter with a ready smile. He led the Red Sox to three World Series championships, was a 10-time All-Star and hit 541 home runs.