The Latest: Ortiz leaves Dominican Republic on air ambulance

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — The latest on a shooting that injured former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz:

Ex-Red Sox slugger David Ortiz has left the Dominican Republic aboard an air ambulance en route to Boston after the retired player affectionately known as Big Papi was shot by an attacker at a bar in his native country.

Ortiz spokesman Leo López said Monday that the 43-year-old athlete was in stable condition but in intensive care after doctors removed his gallbladder and part of his intestine. He said Ortiz’s liver was also damaged in Sunday night’s shooting.

Ortiz is one of the most beloved figures in sports history in the Dominican Republic and Boston, a fearsome power hitter with a ready smile. He led the Red Sox to three World Series championships, was a 10-time All-Star and hit 541 home runs.