The Latest: Nats take 8-2 lead after messy 7th by Astros

HOUSTON (AP) — The Latest on the World Series (all times local):

10:21 p.m.

Things only got worse for the Astros after Justin Verlander left.

Verlander gave up Kurt Suzuki’s tiebreaking homer to lead off the seventh and was done after walking Victor Robles.

In came reliever Ryan Pressly, whose right knee has been giving him trouble for months. What followed was a messy display of baseball, perhaps the poorest of the season for the Astros, and at the worst time.

Washington wound up scoring six times in all and taking an 8-2 lead, helped by a grounder that Alex Bregman couldn’t handle cleanly and another ball the All-Star third baseman threw away.

One other notable thing: The Astros issued their first intentional walk of the year. Manager AJ Hinch went the whole season without calling for one but put rookie Juan Soto on with two outs and runners on second and third.

It was 3-2 at that point. Soon, the Nationals were up by six and fans were starting to file out of the stadium.