The Latest: Nats’ Joe Ross revs up fans in easy 1st inning

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on Game 5 of the World Series (all times local):

8:28 p.m.

Nationals fans looking for something to cheer for are rallying around spot starter Joe Ross, who took the mound for Game 5 after Max Scherzer was scratched with a neck injury.

Ross walked leadoff batter George Springer but got red-hot José Altuve to bounce into a double play on the first pitch. He retired Michael Brantley on a grounder into the shift in right field to end his first inning.

Fans chanted “Let’s go Joe!” to support Ross, who has only pitched once in the playoffs, a two-inning relief stint in Friday night’s loss.

The Nationals are the first team since the 1980 Philadelphia Phillies to use five starting pitchers in the World Series.

Astros starter Gerrit Cole retired the Nationals in order in the first.