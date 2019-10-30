The Latest: Nationals lead 4-2 after Soto RBI single in 8th

HOUSTON (AP) — The Latest on Game 7 of the World Series (all times local):

10:22 p.m.

The Washington Nationals added to their lead going into the ninth inning of Game 7 after another hit by their young slugger.

Juan Soto’s RBI single in the eighth inning extended Washington’s lead over the Houston Astros to 4-2.

Houston will have the top of its order coming up in the bottom of the ninth, needing at least two runs as they try to win their second World Series title in three years.

Washington, with the Nationals in their 15th season, will try to take a World Series title with the visiting team winning every game.

Soto, who turned 21 last Friday, has two hits in the Series finale and 18 this postseason, with only one player younger than him matching that. Miguel Cabrera had 18 hits as a 20-year-old rookie for the World Series champion Marlins in 2003.