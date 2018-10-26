The Latest: Benintendi benched to make room for Martinez
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on the World Series (all times local):
12:30 a.m.
Max Muncy ended the longest World Series game ever with a leadoff home run in the 18th inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers outlasted the Boston Red Sox 3-2 early Saturday to pull within 2-1.
Muncy connected off Nathan Eovaldi, who was in his seventh inning of relief. It took seven hours and 561 pitches to settle this.
The Red Sox were oh-so-close in the 13th to taking a huge 3-0 lead. But second baseman Ian Kinsler’s wide throw on a two-out grounder by Yasiel Puig let Los Angeles score the tying run.
Game 4 is Saturday and Rich Hill will start for the Dodgers. Eovaldi had been set to pitch until he entered in the 12th and stayed in.
