The Latest: Mariners GM taken to hospital in Las Vegas

<p> FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2018, file photo, Cleveland Indians' Edwin Encarnacion follows through on his second two-run home run of the night, during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, in Boston. Edwin Encarnacion has been traded to Seattle and first baseman Carlos Santana has returned to the Indians in a three-team deal that also involved Tampa Bay. The Rays got infielder Yandy Diaz and minor league right-hander Cole Slusser from Cleveland. The Indians also acquired first baseman Jake Bauers. The swap came Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, at the close of the winter meetings. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson, File) </p>

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Latest on Major League Baseball’s winter meetings (all times local):

10:57 a.m.

A person with direct knowledge of the agreement says free agent right-hander Lance Lynn and the Texas Rangers have reached a deal on a $30 million, three-year contract.

The deal is pending a physical, says the person, who was speaking on condition of anonymity because the contract isn’t complete.

The 31-year-old Lynn has double-digit wins in all six seasons he has been a regular starter since after his rookie year of 2011. He went 10-10 with a 4.77 ERA in 31 appearances with 29 starts in 2018 pitching for the Twins and Yankees.

— AP Baseball Writer Janie McCauley reporting.