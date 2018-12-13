The Latest: Mariners GM taken to hospital in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Latest on Major League Baseball’s winter meetings (all times local):

A person with direct knowledge of the agreement says free agent right-hander Lance Lynn and the Texas Rangers have reached a deal on a $30 million, three-year contract.

The deal is pending a physical, says the person, who was speaking on condition of anonymity because the contract isn’t complete.

The 31-year-old Lynn has double-digit wins in all six seasons he has been a regular starter since after his rookie year of 2011. He went 10-10 with a 4.77 ERA in 31 appearances with 29 starts in 2018 pitching for the Twins and Yankees.

