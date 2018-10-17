The Latest: MLB wraps up probe of incident involving Astros

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Latest on an MLB investigation of an Astros employee seen taking photos or video near Cleveland’s dugout (all times local):

7:30 p.m.

Dave Dombrowski doesn’t believe a person associated with the Houston Astros was trying to steal signs when he was removed from a credentialed area near the Boston Red Sox dugout in the AL Championship opener.

But Dombrowski, the Red Sox’s president of baseball operations, says he doesn’t like the implication his team was doing anything illegal.

“I don’t like the implication that we were doing something that they were checking on when they were actually, don’t forget they’re the ones that created a false credential, or asked for a credential for somebody that’s not supposed to have one,” Dombrowski said in the Red Sox dugout before Game 4 in Houston.

Major League Baseball earlier Wednesday concluded that a man with the Astros seen taking photos or video near Cleveland’s dugout during Game 3 of the AL Division Series was merely monitoring the field to ensure the Indians weren’t violating any rules. That same man was removed from a similar area at Fenway Park on Saturday night.