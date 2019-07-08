The Latest: Guerrero faces Alonso for Home Run Derby title

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Latest on the All-Star Game (all times local):

10:25 p.m.

Toronto rookie Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will face New York Mets rookie Pete Alonso for the All-Star Home Run Derby title.

Guerrero beat the Los Angeles Dodgers‘ Joc Pederson 40-39 in the semifinals after they extended to a third tiebreaker. They tied 29-29 in the initial 4-minute round and 8-8 during 60 extra seconds. They each hit one during a three-swing tiebreaker, and Guerrero hit two in a second three-swing tiebreaker, finally winning when Pederson grounded out on his third swing. Guerrero also hit the longest of the night at 488 feet.

Alonso, batting second, overcame Atlanta’s Ronald Acuña Jr. 20-19, his last dropping over the center-field fence after the horn.