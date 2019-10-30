The Latest: Greinke pitches one-hit ball through 4

HOUSTON (AP) — The Latest on Game 7 of the World Series (all times local):

8:29 p.m.

Houston’s Zack Greinke pitched one-hit ball through four innings against the Nationals in World Series Game 7, facing the minimum 12 batters as the Astros maintained their 1-0 lead.

Washington’s Max Scherzer kept escaping trouble, failing to pitch a 1-2-3 inning but holding the Astros to 0 for 6 with runners in scoring position. Houston stranded seven runners.

A five-time Gold Glove winner, Greinke induced four comebackers, including one he turned into a double play following Juan Soto’s leadoff single in the second, Greinke needed just 41 pitches for his first 12 outs.

Scherzer allowed five hits and three walks but just the one run, on Yuli Gurriel’s home run leading off the second. He threw 76 pitches,

After Josh Reddick’s two-out single in the fourth, George Springer walked on four pitches and José Altuve flied out to center.