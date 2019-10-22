The Latest: Gerrit Cole allows 1 hit in scoreless third

HOUSTON (AP) — The Latest on the World Series (all times local):

8:25 p.m.

Gerrit Cole allowed one hit in a scoreless third after surrendering a solo home run to Ryan Zimmerman an inning earlier that got the Nationals within 2-1. Adam Eaton singled with two outs in the inning before Cole retired Anthony Rendon to end it.

Cole has thrown 42 pitches through three innings.

The Astros got a single from Michael Brantley with one out in the bottom of the frame and Yuli Gurriel followed with a single on a fly ball to shallow center field. Center fielder Victor Robles tried to grab it with a dive, but the ball bounced off the back of his shoulder as his glove popped off.

Gurriel advanced to second on the play, but he and Brantley were left stranded when Carlos Correa struck out for the second time.

Max Scherzer has thrown 69 pitches.